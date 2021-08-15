Swordsmen Help Close Successful Fair’s 2021 Edition

BROADSWORDS AT THE BARNS – Demonstrators dressed in medieval costumes and wielding broadswords (at top) staged a mock tournament Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) that was part of the entertainment during the closing day of the 2021 Farm, Home and Youth Fair at the Montgomery County 4-H Center on Bridge Road in Creamery. The three-day fair successfully attracted hundreds of visitors to the center, hosted by the county Farm, Home and Youth Foundation, and showcased the year-end projects of 4-H Club members. To introduce the public to 4-H and its programs, the center will conduct a 4-H Open House on Sept. 18 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with games, animals, prizes, food, and demonstrations. It’s free to attend. Then, from Sept. 23-26, the center will be the venue for its annual Giant Fabric Sale. It features a variety of fabrics, notions, crafts, yarns, and patterns for sale.