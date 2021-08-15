Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Swordsmen Help Close Successful Fair’s 2021 Edition

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROADSWORDS AT THE BARNS – Demonstrators dressed in medieval costumes and wielding broadswords (at top) staged a mock tournament Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) that was part of the entertainment during the closing day of the 2021 Farm, Home and Youth Fair at the Montgomery County 4-H Center on Bridge Road in Creamery. The three-day fair successfully attracted hundreds of visitors to the center, hosted by the county Farm, Home and Youth Foundation, and showcased the year-end projects of 4-H Club members. To introduce the public to 4-H and its programs, the center will conduct a 4-H Open House on Sept. 18 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with games, animals, prizes, food, and demonstrations. It’s free to attend. Then, from Sept. 23-26, the center will be the venue for its annual Giant Fabric Sale. It features a variety of fabrics, notions, crafts, yarns, and patterns for sale.

sanatogapost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Society
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Creamery, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadswords#4 H Club#4 H Open House#Giant Fabric Sale#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are “responding positively” to medical treatment after having been hospitalized with Covid-19, their family said Sunday. Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago were “carefully monitoring” their conditions because of their ages, said their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Not even Donald Trump can control the monster he created

(CNN) — About halfway through Donald Trump's speech in Alabama on Saturday night, something remarkable happened. As Trump told the crowd that he would "recommend" they get the Covid-19 vaccine, people started to boo. Watch:. Absolutely incredible. This is Frankenstein's monster come to life in the year 2021. Trump has...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy