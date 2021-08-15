Fanfare Reopens McDonald’s Shoemaker Road Store

OFFICIALLY BACK IN BUSINESS – The newly redesigned and constructed McDonald’s Restaurant (at top), 189 Shoemaker Rd., completed its two-day grand opening observance Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) with a variety of family activities that were free to the public. The project to remove the former combination of the restaurant and a BP fuel station, construct the new restaurant-only building, and install its surrounding landscaping and improved entrances and exits took several months.