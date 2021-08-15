Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

Fanfare Reopens McDonald’s Shoemaker Road Store

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOFFICIALLY BACK IN BUSINESS – The newly redesigned and constructed McDonald’s Restaurant (at top), 189 Shoemaker Rd., completed its two-day grand opening observance Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) with a variety of family activities that were free to the public. The project to remove the former combination of the restaurant and a BP fuel station, construct the new restaurant-only building, and install its surrounding landscaping and improved entrances and exits took several months.

sanatogapost.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pottstown, PA
Food & Drinks
Pottstown, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Mcdonald, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoemaker#Food Drink#Mcdonald S Restaurant#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are “responding positively” to medical treatment after having been hospitalized with Covid-19, their family said Sunday. Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago were “carefully monitoring” their conditions because of their ages, said their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Not even Donald Trump can control the monster he created

(CNN) — About halfway through Donald Trump's speech in Alabama on Saturday night, something remarkable happened. As Trump told the crowd that he would "recommend" they get the Covid-19 vaccine, people started to boo. Watch:. Absolutely incredible. This is Frankenstein's monster come to life in the year 2021. Trump has...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.

Comments / 2

Community Policy