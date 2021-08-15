Cancel
Detroit, MI

On The Line podcast explores pressing stories in and around Motor City

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of 5 Things: If people in Detroit, Michigan are tired of one thing this summer, it's flooding. What can be done to prevent the water from rising yet another time? A new podcast from the Detroit Free Press explores pressing stories like Michigan's flooding problem and other narratives in and around Motor City. On The Line host Cary Junior II sits down with Claire Thornton to discuss what listeners can expect from the show, which you can subscribe to here.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are “responding positively” to medical treatment after having been hospitalized with Covid-19, their family said Sunday. Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago were “carefully monitoring” their conditions because of their ages, said their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Not even Donald Trump can control the monster he created

(CNN) — About halfway through Donald Trump's speech in Alabama on Saturday night, something remarkable happened. As Trump told the crowd that he would "recommend" they get the Covid-19 vaccine, people started to boo. Watch:. Absolutely incredible. This is Frankenstein's monster come to life in the year 2021. Trump has...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.

