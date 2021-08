Robert Lewandowski sat on the outside looking in for a decade. Ten years of a duopoly when it came to individual brilliance. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won nine of the 10 Ballon d’Ors. Since 2008, they have 11 of 12. Messi has a record-six, Cristiano has five and Luka Modric won in 2018. A new contender entered their name into the conversation in 2020.