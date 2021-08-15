Adding LuPSMA to Standard Treatment Extends OS, Delays Disease Progression in mCRPC

Dr Evan Y. Yu reviews the use of 177Lu-PSMA-617 therapy in patients with progressive PSMA-positive mCRPC as seen in the phase 3 VISION trial. Evan Y. Yu, MD: Very recently, the randomized phase 3 VISION trial read out and was presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting] 2021. Now, this was a large, randomized controlled trial of best supportive care versus lutetium-177 PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]-617, which is a small molecule that brings lutetium, a beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical, directly to PSMA expressing cells. It was the best standard of care plus that agent versus the best standard of care alone. Now, that best standard of care generally was the androgen receptor axis inhibitors, but glucocorticoids could be used, etc. The key eligibility criteria that defined the population were that patients had to receive 1 or more prior androgen receptor-targeted agents like abiraterone or enzalutamide, etc. They also had to receive 1 or 2 prior taxane chemotherapies, and that could include agents like docetaxel or cabazitaxel. They had to have a reasonable performance status, but patients with an ECOG performance status of 2 were allowed on the study. The interesting key criterion is that, since this is a precision therapy, PSMA PET [positron emission tomography] had to be positive. Now, in this study, they used Gallium-68 PSMA PET. You had to have a positive PSMA PET, and you couldn't have a negative lesion that was reasonably large. For example, if you had a soft tissue lesion that was PSMA PET negative and was greater than or equal to 1 cm, or if you had a lymph node that was PSMA PET negative that was greater than or equal to 2.5 cm, you were excluded.