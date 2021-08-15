Cancel
Cancer

Adding LuPSMA to Standard Treatment Extends OS, Delays Disease Progression in mCRPC

By Tony Berberabe, MPH
targetedonc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding the targeted radioligand LuPSMA to standard of care therapy for patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer after androgen receptor pathway inhibition and chemotherapy extended overall survival and delayed disease progression. Adding the targeted radioligand 177Lu-PSMA-617 (LuPSMA) to standard of care therapy for patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate...

Healthtargetedonc.com

Dostarlimab-Gxly Diagnostic Panel Ventana MM RRxDx Panel Granted FDA Approval

The FDA has approved the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel, a companion diagnostic test to determine which patients with DNA mismatch repair deficiency are likely to benefit from the anti-PD-1 monotherapy dostarlimab-gxly. The FDA has approved the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel, a companion diagnostic test to determine which patients with DNA...
Cancertargetedonc.com

ATR/PARP Inhibition May Overcome PARP Resistance in High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Stephanie L. Wethington, MD, MSc, discussed the modern treatment of high-grade serous ovarian cancer and the study of olaparib plus ceralasertib as a strategy for overcoming resistance to PARP inhibition. Treating high-grade serous ovarian cancer means working against the inevitable resistance to PARP inhibitors...
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Treatment Can Slow Progression of Severe NPDR

Anti-VEGF therapy has long been the standard of care for patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) caused by diabetic retinopathy (DR). But is treatment being recommended too late? Currently, most DR patients aren’t receiving the potentially sight-saving injections until center-involved DME (CI-DME) and/or proliferative DR (PDR) has already begun to develop. At that point, retinal damage from fibrosis and contraction may be irreversible and result in permanent vision loss. Offering treatment to patients with severe nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) could help prevent progression to DME and PDR and allow more patients to maintain their vision-related quality-of-life functioning.
CancerMedicalXpress

Positive preliminary data on CRISPR treatment for blood diseases

A collaborative team of researchers, including Stephan Grupp, MD, Ph.D., Cell Therapy and Transplant Section Chief and Medical Director of the Cell and Gene Therapy Laboratory at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and pioneer of the first cellular immunotherapy in childhood cancer, recently presented preliminary data showing that a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy for inherited blood disorders is safe and effective.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Recent Treatment Advances in Retinal Disease

Ophthalmologists highlight recent treatment advances in diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. Albert J. Augustin, MD: I would like to move forward to the next topic of our conversation, the pipeline and future outlook of drug and device therapy. Let’s start with some recent advances. Dr Peto, can you comment on the Yutiq [fluocinolone acetonide] intravitreal implant?
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Approves Adjuvant Nivolumab for Surgically Resected, High-Risk Bladder Cancer

The FDA has granted approval to nivolumab as an adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status. The FDA has granted approval to nivolumab (Opdivo) as an adjuvant treatment for...
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to IN10018 FAK Inhibitor for Ovarian Cancer

The FDA has granted a fast-track designation to IN10018, a selective ATP-competitive focal adhesion kinase small molecule inhibitor, for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The FDA has granted a fast-track designation to IN10018, a selective ATP-competitive focal adhesion kinase (FAK) small molecule inhibitor, for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian...
Canceronclive.com

Clonal Hematopoiesis Confers Substantial Risks in Healthy Individuals and Patients with Cancer

Peter G. Miller, MD, PhD, discusses the characteristics and risks associated with clonal hematopoiesis and risk-stratification efforts for patients with cancer who are at risk of developing therapy-related secondary malignancies from clonal hematopoiesis. Acquired clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential in healthy individuals without hematologic diseases appears to confer an increased...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Morris on Findings From the TheraP Study in mCRPC

Michael J. Morris, MD, discusses findings from the phase 2 TheraP study, and how they led to the development of the phase 3 VISION trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Michael J. Morris, MD, medical oncologist, section head, Prostate Cancer, GU Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses findings from...
onclive.com

Pushing the Boundaries of Personalized Cancer Care

When imagining a champion of change, one can easily point to Laura J. van ’t Veer, PhD, the 2020 Giants of Cancer Care® award winner in Cancer Diagnostics, as a prime example. When imagining a champion of change, one can easily point to Laura J. van ’t Veer, PhD, the...
Cancertargetedonc.com

PSMA-Positive mCRPC: Phase 3 VISION Trial

Dr Evan Y. Yu reviews the use of 177Lu-PSMA-617 therapy in patients with progressive PSMA-positive mCRPC as seen in the phase 3 VISION trial. Evan Y. Yu, MD: Very recently, the randomized phase 3 VISION trial read out and was presented at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting] 2021. Now, this was a large, randomized controlled trial of best supportive care versus lutetium-177 PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]-617, which is a small molecule that brings lutetium, a beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical, directly to PSMA expressing cells. It was the best standard of care plus that agent versus the best standard of care alone. Now, that best standard of care generally was the androgen receptor axis inhibitors, but glucocorticoids could be used, etc. The key eligibility criteria that defined the population were that patients had to receive 1 or more prior androgen receptor-targeted agents like abiraterone or enzalutamide, etc. They also had to receive 1 or 2 prior taxane chemotherapies, and that could include agents like docetaxel or cabazitaxel. They had to have a reasonable performance status, but patients with an ECOG performance status of 2 were allowed on the study. The interesting key criterion is that, since this is a precision therapy, PSMA PET [positron emission tomography] had to be positive. Now, in this study, they used Gallium-68 PSMA PET. You had to have a positive PSMA PET, and you couldn't have a negative lesion that was reasonably large. For example, if you had a soft tissue lesion that was PSMA PET negative and was greater than or equal to 1 cm, or if you had a lymph node that was PSMA PET negative that was greater than or equal to 2.5 cm, you were excluded.
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

Aequus, reVision to collaborate on Stargardt disease treatment

Aequus Pharmaceuticals and reVision Therapeutics will collaborate to develop a treatment for Stargardt disease, according to a press release. In addition, the agreement grants Aequus the option to acquire the North American commercial rights to REV-0100 from reVision. “We believe that the existing efficacy data in animal models of Stargardt...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Sintilimab Plus Chemotherapy Doublet Extends OS in Advanced Gastric and GEJ Cancers

Sintilimab in combination with the chemotherapy agents oxaliplatin and capecitabine improved overall survival in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma compared with chemotherapy alone, reaching the predefined primary end point of the phase 2 ORIENT-16 clinical trial. Sintilimab in combination with the chemotherapy...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Konduri Discusses Treating Patients With RET-Mutated NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Molecular testing revealed RET-mutant non–small cell lung cancer in a 59-year-old patient. The case was a topic of discussion during a Case-Based Roundtable event led by Kartik Konduri, MD. Molecular testing revealed RET-mutant non–small cell lung cancer in...
Baltimore, MDonclive.com

Novel Compound Looks to Shake Up mCRPC Treatment Landscape

The discovery of an agent with a unique mechanism of action led investigators to examine sabizabulin, an oral therapy that binds to the colchicine binding site on the microtubule to crosslink α and β tubulin and inhibits microtubule polymerization. Androgen deprivation therapy serves as the first-line treatment option for patients...
Women's Healthtargetedonc.com

Srinivas Evaluates 3 Novel Hormonal Agents for a Patient With nmCRPC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Sandy Srinivas, MD of Stanford Health Care, discussed the treatment of a 57-year-old Black man with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer over the course of 4 years. Sandy Srinivas, MD, a genitourinary oncologist, professor of Medicine, and Clinical Research...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Avelumab Maintenance Therapy Shows Favorable Results After Frontline Chemotherapy in Bladder Cancer

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. Cora N. Sternberg, MD, discusses the case of a 66-year-old woman with bladder cancer. Cora N. Sternberg, MD, professor of Medicine, clinical director, Englander Institute for Precision Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, Meyer Cancer Center in a NewYork-Presbyterian, discusses...
Healthtargetedonc.com

Schuster Addresses Treatment Options in DLBCL Treatment

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. One year after being diagnosed with CD-10- positive and CD10-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma being treated with R-CHOP, and achieving complete remission, a PET/CT scan confirmed relapse in a 74-year-old male patient. One year after being diagnosed with...

