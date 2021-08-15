Check It Out: Bite into the details of the fated Donner Party

The Pitch: After a plane crashes into their house immediately following a dinner party in 1962 Los Angeles, eccentric scientist and inventor Dr. Calvin Webber (Christopher Walken) and his very pregnant wife, Helen (Sissy Spacek), lock themselves in their fallout shelter for 35 years. You see, Calvin had been building this bomb shelter himself for some time because of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and had set up a system whereby, once the locks were engaged, they wouldn’t open for exactly that long. You know, to wait out the nuclear fall-out. Needless to say, the very pregnant Helen goes into labor and has their son, Adam, who grows up in the shelter (to become Brendan Fraser), oblivious to anything beyond his parents’ idea of what life was like at the time. When the 35 years are up, Adam must go to the surface in order to replenish their dwindling supplies and navigate Los Angeles in 1999 while also looking for a wife. Hilarity and copious amounts of charm ensue.