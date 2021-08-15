Cancel
Calls grow for Burton to host ‘Jeopardy!’

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times Published:
Columbian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Television named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik the respective hosts of “Jeopardy!” and its spinoffs Wednesday after an avalanche of controversy at the end of a monthslong search to replace the late Alex Trebek.Supporters of overwhelming fan favorite LeVar Burton — who recently guest-hosted the quiz show and has long openly campaigned to become the new face of the ABC program — met this week’s big news with outrage and disappointment on social media.

TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
TV & VideosPosted by
Black Enterprise

Here’s The Black Woman That Alex Trebek Wanted to Replace Him on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is back to being a hostless show after the newly selected host Mike Richards quit before he even got started. “I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said in a statement.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Jeopardy! Makes a Great Choice for Host, But Not the Right One

When Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards guest hosted the long-running quiz show, it seemed as though he was just doing the series a solid while it scrambled together to find other, more high profile guest hosts. The loss of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was a massive one and the...
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...

