SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York — It’s been a good summer for John Hendrickson. Two years after the death of his beloved Marylou, Hendrickson is smiling again. Pretty Birdie, the rising star of Hendrickson’s Marylou Whitney Stables, appeared to channel the spirit of the stable’s namesake when she showed up on Day 1 of the Saratoga meet and left 'em all in the dust.