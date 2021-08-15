Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hall County, GA

High school softball: East Hall picks up win against North Hall, Lanier

By Bill Murphy
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 7 days ago

East Hall's Amare Burce surrendered just three hits with five strikeouts in the pitching circle in a 4-1 win against North Hall on Saturday.

EAST HALL 9, LANIER 1: Calli Hardison threw five innings and allowed two hits and one run for the Lady Vikings on Saturday. Hardison struck out 14 of 15 batters faced.

Callie Dale had a fourth-inning grand slam for the Lady Vikings.

Hardison finished the game 3 for 3 at the plate.

NORTH HALL 9, LANIER 0: North Hall's Olivia Mullens threw a no-hitter and collected seven strikeouts in the pitching circle on Saturday. Emma Spillers and Mac Taylor each had RBIs in a four-run second inning for the Trojans.

FLOWERY BRANCH 5, MADISON COUNTY 0: Alyssa Wagner threw six innings and allowed two hits and collected three strikeouts in the pitching circle on Saturday.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

Comments / 0

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
4K+
Followers
191
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
County
Hall County, GA
Hall County, GA
Sports
Hall County, GA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Vikings#Flowery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy