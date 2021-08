There wasn’t much to celebrate after the Titans drubbed the Falcons 23-3 last Friday, but there wasn’t much to be concerned about either. While this was a glorified scrimmage between the backups, there were still a few points that caught my eye. While it was disappointing not to see Kyle Pitts, I think there’s still plenty of hope — even after an anemic offensive effort from Atlanta. Here are a few notes that I had: