Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Motorcyclist killed after hitting vehicle and being thrown from bike on East Freeway, sheriff says

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0I95_0bSG7AmA00

A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash on the East Freeway early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the man, identified as Christopher Favela, was riding his sports motorcycle in the eastbound lanes at about 5:45 a.m.

Another driver, identified by officials as Stephanie Franco, was heading in the same direction on the freeway.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Favela was speeding and weaving through traffic before he crashed into the back of Franco's car.

The impact threw Favela, who was not wearing a helmet, from his bike.

He died at the scene.

Franco was not injured.

The freeway was shut down for a couple of hours. It reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

The sheriff's office's Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

Comments / 15

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
66K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Traffic Accident#Vehicular Crimes Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related

Comments / 15

Community Policy