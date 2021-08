Netflix’s soapy drama isn’t groundbreaking television by any means, but the romance at its center is enough to keep audiences coming back. I was scrolling through Netflix, looking for something new to pick up. I noticed a show in the monthly top 10 called “Virgin River.” The third season came out on Netflix about a month ago. I didn’t even read the description of the show or pay much attention to the dialogue in the preview. In fact, what drew me in from the preview was the beautiful scenery of the show’s setting. I started watching and made it all the way through the end of Season 3, and I will say I have never had more contradictory feelings about a show in my life. The plot and characters of “Virgin River” are often ridiculous, yet it manages to keep viewers entertained.