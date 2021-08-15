Cancel
Lifestyle

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Texas Spots

By Katie Lawrence
Only In Texas
Only In Texas
 8 days ago

If you’re in search of new activities to spice up your summer, look no further. The following seven hidden gems in Texas each offer something a little different, from turquoise swimming holes where you can learn how to scuba dive to off-the-beaten-path state parks. You have to check these spots off your bucket list before the season comes to a close!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sz6br_0bSG3yKI00
1. Blue Hole at Riding River Ranch (Leakey)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDU7r_0bSG3yKI00
2. Galveston Island State Park (Galveston)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gImxD_0bSG3yKI00
3. Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center (Orange)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyE9C_0bSG3yKI00
4. Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge (Lake Jackson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCle3_0bSG3yKI00
5. Claiborne West Park (Vidor)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsFlC_0bSG3yKI00
6. Blue Lagoon (Huntsville)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPlma_0bSG3yKI00
7. San Felipe Springs (Del Rio)

How many of these Texas hidden gems have you visited? Did we leave off your favorite spot? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for more hidden gems in the Lone Star State worthy of a trip.

Address: Riding River Ranch, 971 Kent Creek Rd, Leakey, TX 78873, USA

Address: The Blue Lagoon, 649 Pinedale Rd, Huntsville, TX 77320, USA

Address: Galveston Island State Park, 14901 FM3005, Galveston, TX 77554, USA

Address: Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, 2111 W Park Ave, Orange, TX 77630, USA

Address: Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, 24907 FM 2004 Rd, Lake Jackson, TX 77566, USA

Address: Claiborne West Park, I-10, Vidor, TX 77662, USA

Address: San Felipe Springs, Del Rio, TX 78840, USA

