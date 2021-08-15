Bloomington-Normal In Contention For Electric Vehicle Battery Plant

Bloomington-Normal is already home to a major electric vehicle manufacturing plant… and now could be in the running for a major new battery factory to go along with it. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin confirmed this week that Bloomington-Normal is under consideration for the plant to be built by Samsung. The plant could be built next to the Rivian vehicle manufacturing facility, which would use the Samsung batteries in its production. The new plant could create more than 3,000 jobs.