Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington-Normal In Contention For Electric Vehicle Battery Plant

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomington-Normal is already home to a major electric vehicle manufacturing plant… and now could be in the running for a major new battery factory to go along with it. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin confirmed this week that Bloomington-Normal is under consideration for the plant to be built by Samsung. The plant could be built next to the Rivian vehicle manufacturing facility, which would use the Samsung batteries in its production. The new plant could create more than 3,000 jobs.

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
Government
City
Normal, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Government
Bloomington, IL
Government
Normal, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Vehicle Battery#Manufacturing Plant#Bloomington Normal#Rivian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are “responding positively” to medical treatment after having been hospitalized with Covid-19, their family said Sunday. Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago were “carefully monitoring” their conditions because of their ages, said their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Not even Donald Trump can control the monster he created

(CNN) — About halfway through Donald Trump's speech in Alabama on Saturday night, something remarkable happened. As Trump told the crowd that he would "recommend" they get the Covid-19 vaccine, people started to boo. Watch:. Absolutely incredible. This is Frankenstein's monster come to life in the year 2021. Trump has...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy