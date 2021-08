A season of change is upon Tottenham Hotspur. At the very least the manager is new, Nuno Espirito Santo having been drafted in after the attempt to imbue Spurs with Jose Mourinho's winning mentality suited neither party. That may not be where the upheaval ends with Harry Kane, the cornerstone of his club's rise in recent years, eager to move on in pursuit of silverware. Will he get his wish and what is to come in the season ahead?