When it comes to smartphones, we often see discounts of a modest $50 to $100, sometimes even more, but right now at Amazon, you can score $559 off an unlocked Google Pixel 3. That’s unheard of. You can browse the Google Pixel deals, as well as these smartphone deals to compare, but a Google Pixel 3 for only $240, down from its regular price of $799 is really a deal that can’t be missed. So don’t let it get away!