And just like that, the fierce race came to a close. The regular season of the 2021 LCK Summer split came to its conclusion on Aug 15. It was a day that made Gen.G fans very happy, as they climbed from 5th place, all the way to 2nd place in the standings. T1 fans were left worried as their form has been on a decline heading towards playoffs; getting 0-2’d by Hanwha Life Esports only grew those worries even further.