Manhattan, NY

260 Bowery Completes Construction in Nolita, Manhattan

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY |
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is complete on 260 Bowery, an eight-story residential building in Nolita, Manhattan. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Nexus Building Development, Inc., the 85-foot-tall structure yields a collection of three- to four-bedroom full-floor residences with a duplex penthouse on the top levels with sales and marketing led by BLU Marketing and branding by Flying Machine. The property is located between Houston and Stanton Streets, directly across from the New Museum.

