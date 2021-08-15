Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Stop resisting the imposter

By Amy Vertrees, MD
KevinMD.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe problem with feeling like an imposter is thinking there’s something wrong with it. I know this is different from any way you have thought about it, but humor me. What happens when we are offered an opportunity but we feel like an imposter?. We hide. We overwork to compensate.

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
HealthRolling Stone

3 Tips for Overcoming Imposter Syndrome and Building Your Confidence

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. By the time I was in my early thirties, I had built a profitable business, hired great staff, developed a strong client base and had grown my company into multiple offices across North America. One would think I’d be jumping for joy, or at the very least, patting myself on the back for achieving these goals. The truth is, I was far from it.
EconomyNew Haven Register

Stop Self-Sabotage and Imposter Syndrome With These 7 Simple Ideas

We are all born a “nobody.” We all must start at the beginning to build ourselves up. But it doesn’t always feel that way. When I first entered my industry, I felt the same imposter syndrome that many people do. I worried that I wasn’t good enough, or wasn’t worth taking seriously. When more experienced peers criticized me, I felt beaten down and struggled to find the motivation to get back up.
Career Development & AdvicePITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Amy Zimmerman: 'Imposter syndrome' at work

What would you do if as an employer, you learned that some of your most trusted and high-performing workers lived many of their days in great distress? How would you react if you found out that these seemingly happy and productive people perceived themselves as fraudsters, compromising the forward progress of your company and creating distrust in the process? Would you be shocked? Because this is how “imposter syndrome” can affect individuals, and, according to the data, 70% of workers struggle with it at some point during their careers.
Musicvanyaland.com

BERRIES get to the heart of imposter syndrome on ‘The Expert’

We’ll admit to not knowing too much about London trio BERRIES (hey it’s summer and we’re tired), but what we do know is this: Today’s (August 10) new single ‘The Expert’ is a winding mad chemist grunge track that deals with a weaponized sense of imposter syndrome and how it’s used to silence voices, all while coming off as assertively genuine. “The Expert” displays a wonderful type of guitar-rock tension that builds and breaks, snakes and slinks through an oddly harmonious 3:46 runtime. It also kinda feels like the type of alt-rock track that would have only seen MTV airtime in the mid-’90s through Beavis & Butthead approval, leading to a cult-like status that would quickly cement a legacy. To quote one of those long-gone animated fellas, “this rules.”
CancerNature.com

Taking the path of most resistance

The response of patients while on therapy, particularly during sequential administration of different classes of cancer drugs, is a largely unexplored phase compared with before therapy and relapse after therapy. This is especially important given the rapidly emerging clinical challenges of low response rates and acquired resistance. Theoretically, one type of therapy, by shaping both the tumour and its microenvironment, could influence the outcome of a subsequent different therapy. With this in mind, the group of Obenauf set out to investigate this phenomenon by mimicking the clinical scenario whereby a targeted therapy (TT) is administered as the first line until acquired resistance develops and the patient is then switched onto immunotherapy.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The danger persists. The contagion has won.

A subtle vibration permeates the still air, a thumping that melds with our heartbeat. The drumbeat becomes constant, louder, deafening, echoing the chaos around us. The sounds initially emanate from a far-off land. There is news of a contagion. There are images of bodies in hospital wards, health care workers in full-body protective suits. Some health care workers release clandestine videos on social media. Are they whistleblowers? They disappear from their social media feeds before we can heed their warnings. Did they succumb to the virus? Or were they silenced?
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Obsessive Love Disorder

A desire to protect and care for someone you love is natural, but what happens when your feelings become an obsession?. Loving someone generally means you want the best for them. You want them to be happy and successful, and to live a joyful existence. With obsessive love disorder, the...
Career Development & Adviceaustintechnologycouncil.org

Women in Tech: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

“Imposter syndrome,” or doubting your abilities and feeling like a fraud at work, is a diagnosis often given to women. Women experience this confidence gap daily. A classic example of this gap is when women do not apply for a job role because she is not 100% qualified. Men apply for opportunities even if they are not a perfect fit for the role.
Mental HealthKQED

Who Gets Imposter Syndrome, And How Do You Deal With It?

Do you ever get that feeling that you just don’t belong? That you’re a fake who might be found at any minute? There’s a term for that -- imposter syndrome. In this video, we explore why this feeling exists and what you can do to fight against it. TEACHERS: Get...
Public HealthCourier News

Deniers, resisters and their attendant sorrows

During the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic, my brother and I congratulated each other that we had little to fear. Descended from hardy Irish peasants who lived in dirt-floored hovels among farm animals, we’d inherited sturdy immune systems and pretty much never get sick. Or so we assured each...
CancerPosted by
Ladders

If you sweat at night, it be a sign of this devastating disease

Medical professionals say that people who suffer from night sweats may be afflicted by the early stages of leukemia, especially if they’re over 65. Don’t worry yet — many night sweats are normal and nothing to worry about. Even if you’re soaking through your sheets and pillows, it may just be a sign that your body is going through normal changes. In particular, women over 45 are especially more likely to experience night sweats if they’re in the beginning stages of menopause.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Healthspring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Doctors

You might think of Alzheimer's disease as the affliction that makes you forgetful and confused, killing your spirit. But it can also kill you, period. "Dementia describes a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with your daily life. It isn't a specific disease, but several different diseases may cause dementia," says the Mayo Clinic. That's why discovering the cause is so important. Read on to hear what's needed to save lives, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Baltimore, MDeatthis.com

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A person with Bipolar Disorder experiences extreme high and low moods

As part of our You Are Not Alone campaign with NAMI Utah we talked about the symptoms and treatments for Bipolar Disorder. Rob Wesemann, Executive Director of NAMI Utah, says the extreme high and low moods of someone with Bipolar Disorder are different from typical ups and downs. He says...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy