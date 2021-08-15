Cancel
Nebraska State

Most Nebraska employers not yet ready to mandate COVID vaccines

By DAN CRISLER Omaha World-Herald
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA -- Tyson Foods made waves early this month with its impending requirement that all 120,000 of its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson, which employs about 10,300 people in Nebraska, joined the likes of Microsoft, Disney, Google and United Airlines in mandating vaccinations. But other companies operating in the Omaha area haven’t adopted that policy — yet.

