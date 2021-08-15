Cancel
Accidents

One more body recovered after helicopter crash in Russia

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say rescuers have recovered one more body following a helicopter crash in Russia’s far eastern region of Kamchatka. A total of four bodies, out of eight people missing, have been recovered after a helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake in Kamchatka. The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into Kurile Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday. Eight people managed to escape the sinking aircraft and were rescued by rangers of the Kronotsky natural reserve. Kamchatka’s branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry said that the search operation was suspended after the fourth body was recovered on Sunday because of weather conditions.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is sending three military aircraft to Afghanistan to evacuate Japanese citizens and local staff as security deteriorates following the Taliban takeover. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi says the planes will pick up Japanese nationals and Afghans who worked for the Japanese Embassy and development agencies. Japan closed its Kabul embassy on Aug. 15 and set up a temporary office in neighboring Turkey two days later, but local employees at the embassy and other Japan-related organizations remain in Afghanistan. Kishi declined to say how many people will be evacuated, citing security reasons.

