It was no accident that Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez, and the entire No. 7 Toyota GR010 team made it look so effortless. This is Toyota's fourth win in a row at Le Mans, all of which have been won without serious competition from another major OEM building their own car, but the program has been contending for wins at this race since their second year as a factory operation in 2013. Almost universally, those races ended with a mechanical failure from the race lead, including a 2016 race that saw the leading car fail on the final lap of the race. With Porsche and Audi both out over the past four years, Toyota has been completely free of competition that could compete on pace. Their focus has instead turned toward bulletproof reliability.