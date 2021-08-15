‘Live life to the fullest’ in a 55-plus active adult community
Del Webb, one of the nation’s leading builders of active adult communities, offers two locations in the Dallas area for building a new home. Active adult communities are designed for people who wish to lead an extraordinary life with like-minded neighbors, enjoying such activities as bocce ball, swimming and wine tasting. Del Webb communities offer all this and more, plus innovative home designs built for the way you live life, with open spaces for entertaining, smart home features and plentiful storage.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0