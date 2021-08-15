Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Study: German emissions to grow by largest amount since 1990

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany is forecast to record its biggest rise in greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 this year as the economy rebounds from the pandemic-related downturn. That’s according to a report Sunday by an environmental think tank. The Berlin-based Agora Energiewende said the country’s emissions will probably rise by the equivalent of 47 million tons of carbon dioxide. The increase means Germany’s emissions will be only about 37% lower than in 1990. If confirmed, this would mean Germany has missed its goal of cutting emissions by 40% by 2020. The report shows a significant increase in consumption of fossil fuels across the building, industrial and transport sectors. If confirmed, the government will be required by law to introduce urgent measures to reduce those emissions.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Economy#Carbon Dioxide#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Study: Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to see sharp rise in 2021

Berlin — Germany's greenhouse gas emissions will rise significantly this year, according to a study by the Agora Energiewende think tank. Emissions are expected to increase by around 47 million tons compared to 2020, according to an analysis obtained by dpa. This would mark the biggest increase since the baseline...
Environmentwkzo.com

German flood recovery fund to amount to 30 billion eur -sources

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government and the federal states have agreed on a flood recovery fund of 30 billion euros ($35 billion), two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and flooding last month took many towns in western and southern Germany by surprise despite extreme weather warnings....
U.S. Politicstheenergymix.com

Study Shows Federal Emissions Rising Since 2015

The federal government may only account for 0.3% of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, but it’s still failing to show climate leadership by allowing its own carbon pollution top increase, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) concludes in a new report. “While total government emissions have declined since 2005, they...
EnvironmentScientific American

Carbon Dividends: A Win-Win for People and for the Climate

Win-win solutions that bring tangible benefits in the present generation while safeguarding the planet for future generations can broaden public support for policies to fight climate change. This is the political intuition behind the Green New Deal, which reframes climate policy as an opportunity to reboot the economy and create millions of jobs. The same logic applies to carbon dividends, a strategy that puts a price on carbon emissions and returns the money straight to the people.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
EnvironmentPosted by
Space.com

Sweden's tallest mountain is shrinking from climate change

Sweden's highest mountain peak shrunk by 6 and half feet (2 meters) in one year due to the melting of the glacier that covers it, a new study has found. The Kebnekaise glacier, captured in an image by the European satellite Sentinel 2 on July 28, has lost one third of its mass in recent years due to climate change, according to a statement by the European Copernicus Earth observation program, which manages the Sentinel Earth observation constellation.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Minnesota sees largest gain in total employment since March

Minnesota gained 14,500 jobs, up 0.5% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, and the private sector gained 8,700 jobs, up 0.4%, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. These were the largest gains since March for total employment and the largest since May for private sector employment.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).
Foreign Policyoutdoorchannelplus.com

Russian Ammo Imports Banned by Biden Administration

Ammo supplies were starting to improve until news broke that more trouble is brewing in the form of a Russian Ammo Import Ban; here's what we know. The Russian-ammo import ban news came late in the day on August 20, 2021, when the Biden Administration announced, through the U.S. State Department, that new sanctions were being added to the CBW Act of 1991.
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy