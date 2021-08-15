Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

One more body recovered after helicopter crash in Russia

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say rescuers have recovered one more body following a helicopter crash in Russia’s far eastern region of Kamchatka. A total of four bodies, out of eight people missing, have been recovered after a helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake in Kamchatka. The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into Kurile Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday. Eight people managed to escape the sinking aircraft and were rescued by rangers of the Kronotsky natural reserve. Kamchatka’s branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry said that the search operation was suspended after the fourth body was recovered on Sunday because of weather conditions.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Rangers#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Chicago, ILJournal & Topics

Helicopter Crashes In Prospect Heights After Takeoff From CEA

A helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from Chicago Executive Airport at approximately 6:45 a.m. today. According to a statement from Chicago Executive Airport, the helicopter’s male pilot was the only individual on board the aircraft. What caused the crash was not immediately determined, Wheeling Deputy Fire Chief Steve Mella told reporters at the scene.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Russia helicopter crash: sightseeing chopper plunges into volcanic lake with 8 feared dead

A helicopter carrying tourists on a volcano sightseeing trip in Russia has crashed into a lake with eight people feared dead and two others in serious condition. The group was heading to Khodutka volcano, near the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the far east of Russia, early on Thursday, when it came crashing down in a nature reserve in Kamchatka peninsula, the local emergency service said.
Duluth, MNLa Crosse Tribune

Canoeists body recovered from lake after 4-day search

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing 21-year-old canoeist was recovered from a lake Monday after a four-day search. WDIO-TV reports Philip Poulose, of Roseville, and a friend were canoeing on Sand Lake on Thursday when strong winds and waves started to swamp their canoe. Officials...
Accidentsmilwaukeesun.com

Kinnaur landslide: 2 more bodies recovered

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Three persons are still missing in the Kinnaur landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority informed that the death toll in the Kinnaur landslide further mounted to 25 with the recovery of...
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul’s airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was going to...
MilitaryAviation Week

Hypersonic, Ballistic Threats Prompt New U.S. Navy Missile Programs

As China tests long-range ballistic missiles against ships and Russia deploys hypersonic, anti-ship cruise missiles on frigates, the U.S. Navy is poised to launch a second wave of acquisition programs to field offensive and defensive counters to the speed and range advantages now claimed by its... Hypersonic, Ballistic Threats Prompt...
Worldabc17news.com

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The German military says a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier. The shooting early Monday was the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The Taliban meanwhile sent fighters to the north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning advance earlier this month. The Taliban said they retook three districts that fell the day before and had surrounded Panjshir, the last province that remains out of their control. Both sides in Panjshir have said they prefer a peaceful solution to the standoff.
Americasabc17news.com

Balloon sets blaze in Brazil park, raining ash on Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil say an illegal fire balloon has fallen in the Juguery Park near Sao Paulo, setting off a fire that has burned across more than half of the state park and is raining ash on the city 39 kilometers (24 miles) away. Brazilians often send small balloons lighted by candles up into the night sky to enjoy the show, even though the practice is prohibited and punishable by fines or even prison. Sao Paulo state officials list the balloons among the top three causes of forest fires each year. City officials in Franco da Rocha said Sunday that a fire balloon came down in the park, setting a blaze that was spread by strong winds and the intense summer heat.
Environmentabc17news.com

Rains in central China cause landslides; no deaths reported

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says torrential rains caused landslides, knocked out power and damaged houses in central China. But no deaths were reported in a region where flooding killed more than 300 people last month. The official China News Service says heavy rain on Saturday prompted authorities to close tunnels and some bridges in Zhengzhou, a major city in Henan province. Trains were canceled and highways closed in Henan, the western province of Shaanxi and Sichuan in the southwest.
Public Healthabc17news.com

New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government says it’s extending a strict nationwide lockdown until at least Friday as it tries to extinguish a growing coronavirus outbreak. The news came as health authorities reported 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading delta variant, the highest number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand since April last year. Meanwhile, in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says lockdowns are not a sustainable way to live. He says states must open their borders once vaccination rates reach 80% of the population aged 16 years and older.
Advocacyabc17news.com

Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water

BEIRUT (AP) — International aid groups are warning that millions of people in Syria and Iraq are losing access to water, electricity and food. The groups say the two Arab countries are suffering a rise in temperatures, low rainfall and drought, depriving many of drinking water. The drought is also affecting electricity supplies as low water levels are impacting dams. More than 5 million people in Syria directly depend on the Euphrates River while in Iraq, the loss of access to water from the Euphrates and Tigris River, and drought, threaten at least 7 million people.
Worldabc17news.com

‘Expecting the worst, hoping for the best’: Nurse recalls delivering baby on Afghanistan evacuation aircraft

A nurse who delivered a baby girl on board an aircraft evacuating people from Afghanistan has said her team was “expecting the worst, hoping for the best.”. The Afghan mother went into labor aboard a C-17 transport aircraft carrying evacuees fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, U.S. Army Captain Erin Brymer, a Landstuhl Regional Medical Center registered nurse, told CNN at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Monday.
Worldabc17news.com

Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s Evin prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An online account describing itself as a group of hackers has shared footage of Iran’s notorious Evin prison with The Associated Press. The footage shows guards beating prisoners and other poor conditions at the prison known for housing political prisoners and those with ties abroad, who are often used as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. Four former prisoners of Evin prison, as well as an Iranian human rights activist abroad, say the video resembles areas of the facility in northern Tehran. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the video leak.
Worldabc17news.com

Tear gas hurled in Albania at Bosnian Serb singer’s concert

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say they have arrested two people for allegedly hurling tear gas cannisters during a concert by a Bosnian Serb musician whom many in the country accuse of not condemning the war in Kosovo. A statement on Monday said a 21-year-old man was arrested after hurling a tear gas cannister while songwriter and composer Goran Bregovic performed Sunday night at the Korca Beer Fest, 165 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Tirana. Another man was arrested after trying to stop police from taking the initial suspect away. Bregovic didn’t stop singing but the tear gas caused panic among some fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy