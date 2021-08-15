Cancel
Power Investor Update – How I Am Invested Now In The Markets – Mike Swanson (08/15/2021)

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t think much is going to happen in the markets for awhile and as I wrote the other week I don’t see a whole lot to do, besides buy the dip in gold. But I don’t need to do that as I already bought last year myself. The time to have bought stocks was last year, not now after the stock market has run up and we are now at nose bleed valuations, as measured by things such as the Schiller P/E ratio.

