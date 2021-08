Sunday, August 22 marks the start of Virgo season. As the sun leaves behind proud, creative Leo, it now enters thoughtful, conscientious Virgo. While it’s here, your attention will be pulled again and again to questions of what is right: in matters both small and existential. How can you assemble the pieces of your life in a way that’s both ethical and joyful? How can you mend the harms you’ve contributed to? How can you live in defiance of cruelty and greed, and in service of something better?