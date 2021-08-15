Cancel
New York City, NY

New Yorkers Concerned About Loved Ones In Haiti

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major earthquake has killed hundreds of people in Haiti, and some New Yorkers are mourning the loss of loved ones killed in the disaster. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports from a church in Elmont, Long Island.

Brooklyn, NYcbslocal.com

New Yorkers Rush To Send Relief To Haiti

It is a race against time for Pierre-Louis, founder of CapraCare, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Brooklyn that provides free medical services to people in Haiti. CBS2's Cory James has more.
SocietyNewsday

LI Haitian Americans try to contact loved ones in earthquake-ravaged Haiti

Haitian Americans on Long Island are desperately trying to contact family and loved ones as rescuers continue to search for survivors after Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean nation left more than 700 people dead. And the potential for more heartache looms with Tropical Storm Grace headed to hit...
Family RelationshipsKearney Hub

Ask families about lost loved ones

I keep hearing people say that COVID is not a big threat to kids. I get it. Per the COVKids Project, the national mortality rate among children and teens between January 2020 and July 2021 was 8.9 deaths per million — a tiny fraction of a percent — unless your child is part of that tiny fraction.
New York City, NYNY1

New Yorker of the Week: Joanne 'Brookleena' Kelly

Joanne Kelly is on a mission to keep her borough safe. "The vaccine will protect you from getting seriously sick, all right?” she said. “So you won't end up deathly ill on a respirator." Kelly works with the Brooklyn Public Library's Health Navigator Team. She talks masks, testing and inoculations...
Public Healthcbslocal.com

New Yorkers Begin Receiving COVID Booster Shots

The Biden administration is expected to recommend widespread use of COVID vaccine booster shots. Distribution could start as early as September, but as CBS2's John Dias repots, some are already getting the extra protection.
New York City, NYNY1

City prepares to administer booster shots for New Yorkers

The city is preparing to administer booster shots as early as next month in anticipation of federal guidance recommending the extra doses to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant continues to spread, Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials said on Tuesday. The Biden administration is...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

More Homecoming Week Events Announced For Vaccinated New Yorkers While Other Big Events Announce Cancelations Over COVID Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced more events celebrating New York City’s progress, but they’re only for those who are vaccinated. The iconic Apollo Theater will host what the mayor calls an extravaganza — a concert next week with numerous acts as the city builds out its Homecoming Week celebrations. Tickets are free, and they’re for vaccinated people only. New York City’s celebration of Homecoming Concerts continued in Brooklyn on Thursday. “Yeah, first big event since restrictions started getting lifted,” concert-goer Jacob Cross said. “With the uptick in the Delta variant, I think that, like, it’s a concern that you...
New York City, NYWinchester News Gazette

Cuomo urges New Yorkers to heed storm warnings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a state of emergency for parts of the state, imploring those in New York to take warnings seriously ahead of Hurricane Henri. (Aug. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Groups Preparing For Afghan Refugees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jewish Family and Community Services is working with several local groups to prepare for Afghan refugees. As the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan, many of its people are fleeing the country. Some refugees have already arrived in the Pittsburgh region. JFCS in Squirrel Hill says one family arrived at the end of August. They’re expecting another refugee family soon and say dozens more people could arrive in the coming weeks and months. “We know that it’s incredibly difficult for these individuals to change their lives and move to a new country, abandon their...

