How to Participate in the Coming Electric Vehicle (EV) Boom

As electric vehicle adoption ramps up, what is becoming clear is that charging is a mess on all levels to those starting out new to EVs. As electric vehicle fever hits more and more Americans, shoppers are shelling out five-figure dealer markups over MSRP to take home the newest and “best” electric vehicles. We’ve seen $30K markups on RAV4 Primes. EV shoppers are also suffering through untold troubles to take home their new beauty. Social media is filled with frustrated early adopters' posts who ordered their exact color, trim, and package combination six months ago only to find that the vehicle that arrives at the dealer is not what they chose. Chevy Bolt EUV owners are discovering that two of the model’s top features, Super Cruise and its multi-function mobile charger, are not being delivered due to semiconductor chip shortages. All of these frustrations pale in comparison to the hassles of charging to the uninitiated.