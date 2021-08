Two of my sons work in the food industry, and I never realized what happens to all of that delicious prepared food that no one buys. Most of the time, it is wasted. Some business owners will let Employees take home the extra food that hasn't been purchased at the end of the day. Some will donate to local charities or donate the food to locations that can help feed the homeless. Still it's really unfortunate to think about how our society is just wasting this prepared food.