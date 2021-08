Most of our generation thinks so. You often hear talk of how college can be “the best years” of a young person’s life, but nobody is ever bragging about how wonderful and rewarding the application process was. Before a student is even accepted, they have to pay to take most standardized exams. They pay to take AP exams in hopes they make good marks despite AP exams being advertised as a way to reduce college costs (they could in the long run, but there is no guarantee). Then they pay to simply send in their applications in hopes that it ends in acceptance. This is all before even making a commitment decision.