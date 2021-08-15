Cancel
Xinhua Headlines: China aims to balance COVID-19 control, economic growth

stlouisnews.net
 8 days ago

NANJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- While imposing strict measures including mass testing and widespread travel restrictions to contain the latest Delta variant outbreak, China, the world's second-largest economy, has continued to drive economic growth. The Chinese mainland reported 24 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the majority in...

