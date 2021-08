Henry Ashmore Jr., 82, of Cleveland, passed on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Bradley Health Care facility in Cleveland, TN. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and retired from Bendix/ Honeywell. He was also employed as a security guard at M&M Mars in Cleveland. Henry enjoyed travel, working on cars and driving nice cars, entertaining guest in his home, and was member of the But Brothers United Together social club. He was also a member of the Negro Baseball League, where he played for the Cleveland Indians.