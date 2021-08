Manchester City ready to offer €150m to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are ready to break the bank and sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer. While Tottenham have been adamant about not letting the player leave, an offer in the range of £150million could tempt chairman Daniel Levy to let go of the player. While Manchester City are ready to cough up the money, they are currently preparing a bid in the range of €150million (£127million). Fabrizio Romano’s entire tweet read: