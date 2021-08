Actor Stephen Amell has had more than a handful of crossovers with the world of professional wrestling. Back in 2015, he worked a program that led to teaming with Neville against Stardust and King Barrett at SummerSlam 2015, which earned him a Slammy Award for “Celebrity Moment of the Year”. Cody Rhodes also guest starred on Arrow, furthering their bond. Amell aligned himself with Bullet Club at Ring of Honor’s Survival of the Fittest in 2017, lost to Christopher Daniels at All in and joined Rhodes ringside for the latter’s match against MJF at AEW Revolution 2020.