JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The planned soybean crushing plant at Spiritwood, North Dakota, will be operated as a joint venture with the goal of producing renewable diesel fuel. ADM, which has been the lead in the project, will own 75% of the planned $350 million plant while Marathon will have a 25% ownership, according to a Thursday, Aug. 19, announcement. The plans call for 100% of the soy oil produced at the plant in Spiritwood to be processed at Marathon's renewable diesel-fuel facility at Dickinson, North Dakota.