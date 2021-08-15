Cancel
Alabama State

Possibility for afternoon showers, as Tropical Storm Fred moves closer to North Alabama

By Ashley Carter
WAAY-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine, storms and Tropical Storm Fred continue to be the big stories heading into the end of the week. For the beginning of your Sunday, it'll be dry with mild temperatures. Sunshine will put us in the upper 80's, but by the afternoon showers and storms moving in from the west have the possibility to bring gusty wind and heavy rain to the area. Biggest concern with these storms will be the gusty winds an heavy rain in those areas that already received the heavy showers the last two days.

