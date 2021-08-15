All Activity

Meander signed with the Browns on Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Meander, who started training camp with the Browns, returns to Cleveland after he was waived Monday. The decision to re-sign the 26-year-old linebacker out of Grambling State no doubt was influenced by a run of injuries at the position. Jacob Phillips suffered an elbow injury Friday that's expected to wipe out 2021; Sione Takitaki (hamstring) didn't practice; and Mack Wilson (shoulder) has been limited all week following a blow received in the preseason-opening win over the Jaguars last Saturday. That MASH unit also includes 2021 fifth-round draft pick Tony Fields (foot), who has yet to participate in practice.
