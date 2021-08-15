All Activity

Taylor completed two of five passes for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was under center for Houston's first few series before giving way to Davis Mills, and while Taylor mostly just handed the ball off, he did lead the Texans to their only offensive touchdown of the night on an opening drive capped by a Mark Ingram plunge from the two-yard line. Taylor is on track to be the Week 1 starter for the team, and as a result he likely won't see any further action in the preseason.