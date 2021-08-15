All Activity

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSure it has. There are things Jimbo can't overcome. They still talk about aggy's contribution to the Afghan war where the Corps took over the animal husbandry department and held the Afghan Hounds hostage for 72 hours. You seem to be particularly envious of the children of the sheep these days. What gives?

All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Philip Rivers, Potential Comeback News

Earlier Tuesday night, retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers sparked an interesting conversation thanks to his latest comments about a potential comeback. In a recent conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Rivers, who now coaches high school football in Alabama, said he has not “completely ruled out” a return to the league.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills cut five players from roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released five players from its roster. The Bills released three offensive linemen along with a defensive lineman and a linebacker on Sunday. Here are the players the Bills released. Offensive Line. Marquel Harrell. Caleb Benenoch. Syrus Tuitele. Defensive...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLaudacy.com

Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward. Listen to the latest from Fish in the video above.
NFLpistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Makes the Final 3 for Elite Wide Receiver Prospect Brenen Thompson

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/osu-makes-the-final-3-for-elite-wide-receiver-prospect-brenen-thompson/. Thompson is a Top 100 prospect for 2022. This just amazing we are in this to the end. I bet Texas and a&m are thinking could we lose out to osu. Why not, we have beaten ou and two from usc this year. Knock on 🪵.
NFLNBC Sports

N’Keal Harry has no structural damage to shoulder

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry got good news from tests on his shoulder today. Harry has no structural damage and will need only rest for the shoulder injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. After Thursday night’s game, Harry was seen in a shoulder sling as a result of landing...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Lynn Bowden: No go Saturday

Bowden (hamstring) was listed as not expected to play on the Dolphins' injury report before Saturday's preseason game. Bowden suffered a hamstring strain during Thursday's practice and didn't play in the Dolphins' second exhibition. An MRI revealed that the hamstring wasn't fully torn, but the injury could still keep him out for an extended time. With Miami signing Will Fuller and drafting Jaylen Waddle this offseason, Bowden's stock has slipped significantly, and he now may be in jeopardy of missing the regular-season roster.
Texas StatePosted by
On3.com

Pete Kwiatkowski sets lofty points goal for Texas defense

New Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has lofty goals for the Longhorns defense in offense-heavy Big 12 this season. “We’re trying to, our goal is to keep offenses under 20 points,” Kwiatkowski told media on Wednesday. “That might be a high goal but that’s our goal and we’re either going to achieve it or not but at the end of the day it comes down to, it is a team sport and we’re trying to hold them to as few points as we can…”
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Tyrod Taylor: Little work Saturday

Taylor completed two of five passes for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was under center for Houston's first few series before giving way to Davis Mills, and while Taylor mostly just handed the ball off, he did lead the Texans to their only offensive touchdown of the night on an opening drive capped by a Mark Ingram plunge from the two-yard line. Taylor is on track to be the Week 1 starter for the team, and as a result he likely won't see any further action in the preseason.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts’ QB Jacob Eason Continues To Impress After Another Strong Day at Camp

Quarterback Jacob Eason has now strung together multiple impressive training camp practices. On Wednesday, Eason went 10-13 with a touchdown and an interception. It should be noted, though, that wide receiver Zach Pascal slipped on the pass which was intercepted by cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. As the young quarterback gets more...
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Montrel Meander: Rejoins Browns

Meander signed with the Browns on Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Meander, who started training camp with the Browns, returns to Cleveland after he was waived Monday. The decision to re-sign the 26-year-old linebacker out of Grambling State no doubt was influenced by a run of injuries at the position. Jacob Phillips suffered an elbow injury Friday that's expected to wipe out 2021; Sione Takitaki (hamstring) didn't practice; and Mack Wilson (shoulder) has been limited all week following a blow received in the preseason-opening win over the Jaguars last Saturday. That MASH unit also includes 2021 fifth-round draft pick Tony Fields (foot), who has yet to participate in practice.
NFLallfans.co

Parsons Ready To Take The Leash Off The Defense

ARLINGTON, Texas – To hear it from Micah Parsons, the fun part is still to come. The Cowboys’ electric rookie linebacker finished up his third – and likely final – preseason game on Saturday against Houston. And despite playing virtually the entire first half, Parsons is confident there’s plenty more he can do.

