You may be curious how our dry spell has been affecting your alfalfa. Alfalfa tolerates drought pretty well, but certainly can be affected by our high temperatures combined with current dry conditions. This means that even though we are not experiencing severe drought conditions in Rice and Steele counties, our alfalfa may still be affected because of our lower precipitation rates. If you’re curious about the extent of drought conditions throughout the state, they are shown on the U.S drought monitor (https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ ).