Religious health providers win injunction on Obamacare rules

The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires “due process” for “persons” deprived of their property. But who counts as a “person”—and to what “process” they are “due”—remains unresolved, especially in cases involving foreign defendants. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, for example, recently held in Douglass v. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha that the exercise of personal jurisdiction over a Japanese corporation for conduct that happened in Japanese territorial waters would violate the Fifth Amendment Due Process Clause. The Fifth Circuit has vacated the opinion and granted rehearing en banc to decide whether the Constitution really compels that result. Also unresolved is whether foreign nations and their state-owned enterprises are “persons” entitled to due process at all, an issue noted by several justices at oral argument in Opati v. Republic of Sudan, a case involving retroactive application of punitive damages. In personal jurisdiction cases, lower courts including the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Second and D.C. Circuits have held that foreign nations are not “persons” entitled to due process.