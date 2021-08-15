Cancel
Buy Ethereum: will a new rally start after a slight correction?

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few weeks have been a complete success for the crypto market. Many digital currencies rose significantly in price. The second most valuable crypto currency Ethereum, for example, can look back on a performance of around 65% in the last 30 days. After the turbulent start to the year, the crypto market has apparently caught on. In the last few days, investors have particularly taken hold of Ethereum. But recently there was another slight correction. What’s next with Ethereum and should investors already access it?

