Bank of Russia warns Bitcoin investors of total loss

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again: banks are bashing Bitcoin. This time at the front: the Bank of Russia. With Bitcoin’s sustained price increases, representatives of large credit institutions are again reporting to advise against investing in BTC. Say the least. The youngest concern about this is Sergey Shvetsov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia. He warns investors about Bitcoin and advises to stay away from it, as reported by the crypto publication CryptoPotato.com. Then: Shvetsov considers a corresponding investment to be “very risky” – so risky that he compares buying Bitcoin to entering a minefield.

