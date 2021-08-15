Cancel
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County Deputy Wounded And Suspect Killed

By Brad Carpenter
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire died at Bronson Hospital, Sunday afternoon, from his gunshot wound. The community mourns his passing and is grateful for his service. KCSO 4607 EOW 8/15/21 1500 hrs. A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously wounded and a suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting, late Saturday...

Kalamazoo Sheriff Encourages Residents to Line the Streets for Deputy’s Funeral

The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office is releasing funeral details and ways the public can support those grieving. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details for the funeral and procession for fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire who was shot and killed in the line of duty. On Sunday, August 22, following a private family funeral service, a procession of emergency vehicles (police, fire, and EMS) will escort Sgt. Proxmire and his family to Miller Auditorium for a 1:00 p.m. memorial service that is open to the community.
Intoxicated Man Hit By A Train Lives to Thank His Rescuer

A Good Samaritan in Osceola County got a speeding locomotive to hit the brakes in the nick of time to avoid killing a drunk man lying on the train tracks. The small town of Marion is where some of us call "up north" in Michigan, roughly twenty miles southeast of Cadillac. Not much happens there, but people will remember this for a long time. On Friday, August 13, in what sounds like a horror story/math problem mashup, a train had just left Marion heading north. A man in a pickup did a double take as he saw someone lying on the tracks in the path of the oncoming engine. UpNorthLive.com reports the passerby drove towards the man to help. The engineer of the Great Lakes Central Railroad started braking when he saw the truck, unaware of the presence of the man on the tracks. Although the train could not stop completely in time to avoid hitting the intoxicated man on the tracks, his injuries are critical, not fatal.

