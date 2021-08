Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. New Captain America: Disney and Marvel have sealed the deal on the next installment of their Captain America movie franchise. Deadline reports that Anthony Mackie has signed on to star in the fourth part of the series, existing within the mega-franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This will be Mackie’s first solo MCU feature film as the lead, and the first Captain America movie centering the actor’s character, Sam Wilson, as the new Cap. Previously known as The Falcon, Sam took over the red, white and blue costume and shield from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That show’s creator and head writer, Malcolm Spellman, is writing Captain America 4 with Dalan Musson, who was a staff writer on the program.