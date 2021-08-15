Cancel
How Much For Yesterday's Free Comic Book Day Titles On eBay?

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was Free Comic Book Day, and despite being given away for free, many of the titles have an instant aftermarket. I hope you grabbed Stray Dogs and Enter The House Of Slaughter, but even Avengers/Hulk is getting a big jump, setting up Avengers #50. Getting the full set may set you back $175…

