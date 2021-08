NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” wouldn’t seem to have much to do with Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” but this year, the two very different programs have common ground. NBC Sports shot a new opening for its football broadcast — the nation’s most-watched regular TV series — that puts singer Carrie Underwood at a virtual football tailgate while performing “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night.” The shoot was conducted at an Industrial Light & Magic sound stage using virtual technology recently utilized in “The Mandalorian.” The singer has opened the program with various segments since 2013. NBC will augment her performance with user-generated...