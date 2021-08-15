Cancel
Gamora and Star-Lord are now available in Fortnite

By Niall Walsh
realsport101.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamora and Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy are now available to buy in Fortnite. Their addition to the Item Store does mean that Ariana Grande and Bloodsport will leave for the time being. Here's what you need to know about Gamora and Star-Lord in Fortnite including their price and...

realsport101.com

Ariana Grande
#Star Lord#Dance Off#The Item Store#V Bucks
