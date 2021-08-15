Gamora and Star-Lord are now available in Fortnite

A new Kingdom bundle is available at Fanatical with a wide range of games available in various pricing structures. For $1, you can get three games, while $2.99 gets you nine games and $4.99 nets you 12 games to choose from. The $1 tier gets you Giana Sisters, Kill to Collect, and Rad Rodgers – a healthy mix of platforming, action and shooting. Each of these games is a lot of fun and well-worth the dollar. For $2 more, you get Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams, the Rise of the Owlverlord add-on, Sine Mora EX, BangBang Racing, Spitlings, and SkyDrift alongside the first tier. Finally, for $4.99, you can get all of those plus Jagged Alliance Rage, Townsmen, and Aces of the Luftwaffe. The $3 tier is one of the best bundle deals in quite a world – and must for anyone with a variety of gaming tastes.