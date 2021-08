For LIVE updates during the Livestream, click here. Genshin Impact 2.0 is now a little old so we're looking ahead to the next update. miHoYo are prepping for 2.1 with tonnes of little hints at what's next. Luckily, we're just a few hours away from their livestream reveal, where we will find out all about what they have planned next and, hopefully, when the next update comes out. Here is everything you should know about the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream and how to watch it for yourself.