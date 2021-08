Jack Grealish scored on his home debut as Man City bounced back from defeat with a 5-0 thumping of Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium. City were unrelenting from the first whistle to the last and took the lead after six minutes, as Grant Hanley's attempted clearance from Gabriel Jesus' cross hit Tim Krul and went into his own net, the first of three assists from the Brazilian from an inside right position manager Pep Guardiola claimed was his favoured role after full-time.