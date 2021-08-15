Las Vegas, NV – Betsey A. Bodin, 88, of Las Vegas, NV and formerly of Ocala, died July 29 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. She was born February 10th 1933 in Chepachet, Rhode Island to Ethel and Clarence Williams. She grew up in Harrisville, RI and graduated in 1951 from Harrisville High School. She met a Navy sailor named George Madson Jr from Hudson, WI and they married on Jan 8, 1955 in Pascoag, RI. Upon George’s discharge from the Navy, they moved to Hudson. Betsey held several jobs in Hudson to include secretarial positions at United Refrigeration and River City Wood Products before she became Deputy City Clerk for the City of Hudson, a position she held from 1972 to 1989.