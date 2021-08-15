Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Betsey A. Bodin

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 8 days ago

Las Vegas, NV – Betsey A. Bodin, 88, of Las Vegas, NV and formerly of Ocala, died July 29 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. She was born February 10th 1933 in Chepachet, Rhode Island to Ethel and Clarence Williams. She grew up in Harrisville, RI and graduated in 1951 from Harrisville High School. She met a Navy sailor named George Madson Jr from Hudson, WI and they married on Jan 8, 1955 in Pascoag, RI. Upon George’s discharge from the Navy, they moved to Hudson. Betsey held several jobs in Hudson to include secretarial positions at United Refrigeration and River City Wood Products before she became Deputy City Clerk for the City of Hudson, a position she held from 1972 to 1989.

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Ocala, FL
Obituaries
Las Vegas, NV
Obituaries
City
Ocala, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Nevada Obituaries
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Williams
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Harrisville High School#Navy#Deputy City Clerk#Ne#Nh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

KABUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany's military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as Washington faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are “responding positively” to medical treatment after having been hospitalized with Covid-19, their family said Sunday. Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago were “carefully monitoring” their conditions because of their ages, said their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Not even Donald Trump can control the monster he created

(CNN) — About halfway through Donald Trump's speech in Alabama on Saturday night, something remarkable happened. As Trump told the crowd that he would "recommend" they get the Covid-19 vaccine, people started to boo. Watch:. Absolutely incredible. This is Frankenstein's monster come to life in the year 2021. Trump has...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy